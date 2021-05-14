Portsmouth@Work Center now open to the public

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the cutting of a ribbon, the new Portsmouth Economic Development Workforce Development Center officially opened to the public Friday.

The goal of the Portsmouth@Work Center is to get new businesses and more jobs to Portsmouth, especially jobs with highly skilled types of work. The workforce Development center helps connect people with high-paying positions.

The city is also looking at disparities to work to get more minorities and women in those positions.

“We’ve all seen, coming out of COVID, the need for jobs in the area, but skilled training is needed so this center is going to help with that problem,” said Robert D. Moore, Portsmouth Economic Development Director.

The new @Work Center will offer free in-person training, networking and job fairs.

According to city officials, Portsmouth@Work launched earlier this year with virtual training and has already had more than 90 participants.

For more information on Portsmouth@Work, visit this link.