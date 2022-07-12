PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tuesday, July 12, was the first Portsmouth City Council meeting for Tonya Chapman since she was hired as city manager in June.



The former police chief’s new leadership role has been surrounded by controversy. 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox was outside the conference room for the Portsmouth City Council.

“I’m going to definitely try,” Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke told Andy when asked whether council members would be on their best behaviors for the first meeting overseen by Chapman as city manager.

“I can’t speak for the other six,” added Lucas-Burke. “I am going to be on my best behavior.”

Lucas-Burke previously expressed the idea of a retreat for the council members which is an idea Portsmouth Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes agreed with when questioned by Andy Fox.

“I look forward to having that,” said Barnes.

Outside the city hall, Portsmouth residents congregated for what they called a “peaceful demonstration” expressing their “displeasure of decisions” of the city council.

The meeting comes a week after Chapman, on her third workday on the job, fired Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince.

The first official confirmation of Prince’s departure came from Peter Glagola, the city’s recently hired director of marketing and communication, who stated in an email Tuesday, ” “It is with regret that we announce that Police Chief Renado Prince is no longer with the city of Portsmouth, as of July 5, 2022.”

The day after the announcement, Chapman issued this statement on Prince’s ousting, saying that she did not take the decision lightly.