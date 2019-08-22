Portsmouth’s Missy Elliott releasing new album ‘Iconology’ at midnight

Breaking News
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This week just got exponentially better for Missy Elliott fans.

14 years after the release of her last album “The Cookbook,” the Portsmouth native has secretly whipped up a “collection” of new solo music.

“Iconology” will drop at midnight.

“Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance!” Elliott tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The big reveal comes just a day after news of a “Missy Elliott Museum” set to pop up in New York City this weekend.

Elliott recently returned home for Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival, performing a selection of songs that Saturday night despite recovering from a bout of pneumonia. She even stopped by Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth and made a $25,000 donation.

