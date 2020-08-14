Portsmouth’s Mercy Chefs deploy to Iowa following Midwest derecho

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mercy Chefs is deploying to Iowa, to serve meals to those in need following a major windstorm that moved across the Midwest this past weekend.

Mercy Chefs, a Portsmouth based organization, will be delivering meals throughout the area. Team members will be preparing the food at The ROC Center located at 1202 10th St. SE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“One of my oldest connections reached out to us earlier this week and said Mercy Chefs was needed in Cedar Rapids, and we immediately started making plans to deploy,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs.

“The high winds devastated cropland and buildings, and so many people in the area are without power. We hope our meals can be a source of comfort while those in Iowa begin their recovery,” said LeBlanc.

Photo courtesy of the Mercy Chefs organization.

Photo courtesy of the Mercy Chefs organization.

Photo courtesy of the Mercy Chefs organization.

Earlier this month, Mercy Chefs served its 6 millionth meal since its founding in 2006.

Many of the meals have been served at coronavirus crisis response distribution locations set up around the country.

Mercy Chefs works with food distributors and volunteers to supplement the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program and provide meal service in areas ranging from Puerto Rico to the island of Maui.

The organization has served over 3 million meals in response to the coronavirus pandemic across the country since mid-March.

For more information on the Portsmouth based non-profit organization, click here.

Latest Posts