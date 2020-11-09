Portsmouth’s GO bird giving away free chicken sandwich combo to veterans, active-duty military on Veterans Day

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A new chicken spot in Portsmouth is offering veterans and active-duty military members a complimentary chicken sandwich combo on Veterans Day.

GO bird, located on 5105 George Washington Highway in Portsmouth, is giving away the combo for free which is normally $6.29.

The combo includes crinkle cut fries, Bird sauce, and your choice of drink.

The deal is only available to veterans and active-duty military members from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11.

