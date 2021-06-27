Portsmouth’s emergency declaration to expire on June 30

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth’s Local Declaration of Emergency is set to expire by the end of June.

The city’s local declaration of emergency, which has been in effect since March 12, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will expire on June 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.



During the City Council Meeting of June 8, 2021, city council adopted Ordinance 2021-42 which effectively terminates the emergency declaration.

The local declaration of emergency followed Virginia’s state of emergency that Gov. Ralph Northam enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Northam says he is likely to terminate the State Declaration by June 30.

Portsmouth City offices, including libraries, most museums, and recreation centers reopened to the public in June. The Portsmouth City Council has resumed in-person Meetings in the City Council Chamber and City Boards and Commissions will resume in-person Meetings starting July 1.