Portsmouth woman’s outdoor Christmas display honors first responders, COVID-19 victims and USPS worker killed in hit-and-run

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This holiday season is tough for those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty; but one Portsmouth woman is doing her part to remember every single one of them.

Four years ago, Valerie Kelly, a former EMS worker, put up two Christmas trees: one for firefighters, and the other for police officers.

Each ornament has the names from all over Hampton Roads and beyond of those who have died.

This year, Kelly has also added the names of COVID-19 victims.

She’s also memorialized the intersection where postal worker Margaret White was killed earlier this year in a hit-and-run on Airline Boulevard. Kelly says she is doing her part to make sure that every person who serves communities across our area is remembered.

“It’s all family, it’s all one big family, and when they pass away it hurts us just like it does their family,” Kelly said.

Kelly encourages everyone, especially first responders, to come see the trees and perhaps grab a candy cane or two.

The display is at 2001 Colorado Avenue in Portsmouth.