UPDATE: Police announced Jessica Foss was found safe Thursday afternoon.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth detectives need help to find a missing woman.

50-year-old Jessica Foss last spoke to a family member Thursday at 9 a.m., but no one has heard from her since. Police say Foss suffers from a medical condition and may need help.

She’s about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She also might be driving a blue 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tags UZD-1326.

Anyone who’s seen Foss is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.