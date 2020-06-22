Portsmouth woman looking for justice after hit-and-run killed her rescue dog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Bruiser was a 3-year-old Chihuahua who’d had a difficult life full of abuse and trauma.

He moved from shelter to shelter until a Portsmouth woman, Erin Spare, adopted him and began his rehabilitation back in early March.

“He was a bit of a handful. He had a lot of triggers. He didn’t like direct eye contact, random dogs, loud noises, children, or really anything, but we were really working with him because we saw it in him that he had a little bit of a personality,” Spare said.

Bruiser quickly found a happy home with Spare and her boyfriend — but on Thursday around 8 p.m., his life was cut short.

Spare says she was walking Bruiser on London Street. The dog’s paws were almost up on the sidewalk when she noticed a car in the distance.

She says Bruiser began to tug the other way, so she waved at the car to slow down. She says the driver couldn’t slow down in time, tried to swerve, but still ended up hitting Bruiser.

Then they sped off.

“Once he was hit I immediately collapsed. I screamed at the top of my lungs. I was like ‘Somebody help, somebody call 911,'” Spare recalled.

Spare says community members came out of their homes to help. Someone called animal control.

Bruiser was rushed to the vet but the bones in the back of his body were all broken. He had to be put down.

Portsmouth Police say the incident is under investigation.

“I understand accidents happen, but the fact that you just left me in the street collapsed with my dying dog and just sped off, you ruined my life. That’s really sad. I just hope you don’t do that to somebody else … You don’t know what it could do to somebody,” Spare said.

If you have any information on this incident, contact police at (757) 393-5300.

