Portsmouth will return some students to in-person learning next month

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After learning virtually for the entire school year thus far, some Portsmouth students will be returning to in-person learning starting next month.

The Portsmouth School Board met Thursday night to discuss the reopening of schools and voted 6-3 to bring some students back starting April 12.

Last week, the board met and reviewed a proposal that would bring some students back to campus starting in April.

On Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy provided a slightly altered approach to the plan.

Students in Portsmouth have been learning 100% remotely since the school year began last fall. Portsmouth schools have been cautious in making a move toward in-person learning.

Bracy says after hearing the board’s feedback last week, the revised plan will have two full days of in-person learning on a hybrid model for pre-K through sixth grade starting April 12.

Under the revised plan, nothing changes for special education students and English language learners who chose in-person instruction. They are still planned to be in class in-person for four full days each week starting April 12.

Grades seven to 12 will remain virtual for the remainder of the school year.

The original plan presented last week had middle school students returning on a hybrid model in late April. Bracy said the updated plan “definitely looks at reaching our most vulnerable learners and giving them the most in-person instructional time as possible.”

All staff will return to buildings March 29.

Bracy said Portsmouth Public Schools will continue to provide secondary students with rigorous and engaging online learning.

Families were surveyed regarding their preferred learning model — hybrid or all virtual — in a survey that closed Thursday.