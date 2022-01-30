Portsmouth welcomes new director of museums and tourism

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth has named Dr. Alexander Benitez as the city’s new Director of Museums and Tourism.



Benitez has 30 years of experience under his belt working for various state and university museums, and the Smithsonian Institution.

Between 2016 and 2022, Benitez served as the Director of Moundville Archaeological Park at the University of Alabama, where he oversaw the preservation and cultural interpretation of one of the most important Native American heritage sites in the United States.



Benitez also held the position of Assistant Professor of Anthropology at George Mason University.

He has worked on several major museum exhibitions, including the inaugural exhibits of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, and more recently, he was the guest curator for the seminal bi-lingual exhibition, “Ceramica de los Ancestros: Central America’s Past Revealed.”