Portsmouth weighs pilot program for e-scooters, bicycles

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Council has a lot to think about when it comes to e-scooters.

In their public work session Tuesday they discussed the future pilot plan the city could implement.

The spreadsheet passed around showed some of the initial thoughts for the program. Recommendations for the program include one or two shared mobility device vendors coming to Portsmouth at one time. This includes bicycles, e-bicycles and e-scooters. The recommendation is for 300 total that could be in the Olde Towne area.

They’re looking at other cities that have e-scooters, including Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Just last week Virginia Beach City Council decided to ban them at the Oceanfront.

There were discussions about geofencing, max speed limits and how scooters most likely wont be allowed on sidewalks. A Virginia House bill allows cities to create a pilot program before the first of next year or they could risk vendors implementing programs without regulation.

This is just the beginning of talking about e-scooters. There will be another meeting on September 23, with more details about the pilot program and what it could look like. They’ll also look into implementing time frames.