PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth is warning residents of a fake city employee scam.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, people are impersonating city employees, visiting residents, and asking for personal information and money.

Police say all city employees wear a badge and will never ask for personal information or money when they visit your residence.

If you or someone you know has experienced fraudulent activity, call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.