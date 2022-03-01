Portsmouth violent crimes up over 50% in 2022 compared to same time last year

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two months into 2022 and Portsmouth is already seeing an uptick in violent crime rates across the city.

Violent crimes are up 56% in the city in 2022 compared to the same time in 2021. The use of a firearm in many of these crimes is also up as well.

Vice Mayor De’andre Barnes said Councilman Mark Whitaker called for a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the increase in crime. Barnes and Councilman Christopher Woodard consented to the meeting.

He says other council members disagreed with the need for the meeting.

“I think this is an issue that we could’ve addressed a long time ago, but we failed to do it,” said Barnes. “Certain members of council were on the council at that particular time and they still at the same point failing to speak up and failing to act.”

10 On Your Side also spoke to Portsmouth police about the rise in violent crime compared to this time last year.

They couldn’t meet with us for an interview, but answered some questions we had. When asked about a cause for the violent crime, they told us in part:

“There is no definitive answer to the rise in violent crime. We have to take a holistic approach to it and find long lasting solutions.” Victoria Varnedoe, Portsmouth Police Department spokeswoman

Barnes said investing in activities and opportunities for youth could help, but he said until the council is willing to act, they can’t make issues better.

“When you hear from the community, they’re scared. They’re really worried. And they see that their council is really… it seems like we’re not really taking it seriously as a whole,” he said.

Barnes said council will also review the performance of the city manager. He also said he and others are worried about who the next victim of a violent crime may be if they can’t come up with any solutions.

“How many babies have to die before we actually address these issues?” he said.

