Portsmouth updates policy on masks in municipal buildings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth provided an update this week to its policy regarding masks in municipal buildings.

Anyone who is unvaccinated against COVID-19 will continue to be required to wear a mask in city buildings, but individuals who present proof of vaccination can enter without a face mask.

City spokesperson Dana Woodson explained to 10 On Your Side that what’s new is the requirement for proof of vaccination.

She said with the COVID-19 positivity rate in Portsmouth remaining in the double digits, the city has a responsibility to keep its citizens and employees safe.

“We want to ensure that we are exercising every option to enable safety in municipal buildings,” said Woodson.

