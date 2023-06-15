PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth City Council has voted to use an outside hiring firm to find the next city manager.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, City Council voted 7-0 in favor of using an outside firm for the search. It has been six months since Portsmouth has had a permanent city manager.

Back in January, City Council voted to fire Former City Manager Tonya Chapman. She previously served as the city’s police chief for three years.

Chapman received a 400,000 severance package from the city because she was let go as city manager within her first year of holding the position.

Before Chapman, Angel Jones served as the city manager, however, she was fired after serving for a little over a year. Jones filed a lawsuit against Portsmouth in October for wrongful termination, which is still going through the court system.

As the search continues for a new permanent city manager, some city council members are looking to appoint Mimi Terry, who is currently the interim city manager. Some community members also came to Terry’s defense during Tuesday’s meeting.

“It seems like we’re treating her like a substitute teacher whenever the teacher we hire ain’t working. And if you look at it the way I’m looking at it as citizen, Mimi Terry, she may be severance package proof because she’s from here and seems like she likes to be here,” said Portsmouth resident Germain Green.

10 On Your Side is working to learn what firm Portsmouth plans to hire and how long the process is expected to take.