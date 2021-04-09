Portsmouth’s new city manager Angel Jones sworn in Friday

Angel Jones is sworn in as Portsmouth’s city manager on April 9, 2021.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth swore in its new city manager on Friday afternoon.

Angel Jones is the former city manager for the City of Gaithersburg, Maryland.

“I look forward to the progress we’ll make together. And who can do better than having an Angel as part of the organization to lead you?”

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover said Jones was in the top tier of candidates city council got from their headhunting firm, but she wasn’t originally the council’s choice.

Back in January, council voted 4-3 to appoint former City Councilman Danny Meeks to the position even though he never submitted an application and was considered unqualified for the job. The council eventually revoted against appointing Meeks, but extended the application window until Jan. 20, allowing him to apply.

The developments led to protests in support and against Meeks’ potential appointment.

Council also considered local businesswoman and former city employee Sunshine Swinson, but she was facing pending welfare fraud criminal charges. In March, Del. Don Scott (D-Portsmouth), Swinson’s attorney, said he was “100% confident Swinson would be cleared of the charges.”