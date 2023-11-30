PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is cracking down on speeding and dangerous driving throughout the city.

Earlier this week, council members voted 6-0 to install school bus stop-arm and red-light cameras. Now, starting Friday, if you speed in a school zone, you’ll get a fine in the mail.

That 30-day warning period is now up. The cameras are watching. Each time they catch you speeding through a school zone, you’ll have to pay $100.

“These deterrents that we’re putting up, we’re hoping is going to save a life,” said Portsmouth police chief Stephen Jenkins.

If you find a citation in your mailbox, city leaders say you’ll have access to video surveillance and photos online to confirm that your car was the one cited for speeding.

“There’s a high probability if you receive one, you were speeding,” Jenkins said.

The registered vehicle owner can request a hearing to challenge citations and must do so within 30 days of receiving one. If a driver passes that 30-day deadline, then they automatically assume fault and must pay the fine.

The parents and grandparents we spoke to about the cameras tell us they’re glad they’re in place.

“I just hope people will pay attention,” said grandmother Pamela Anstead. “Nobody has that extra money to pay out, I know I don’t.”

Mom Shanique Jones is hoping for positive results.

“I think it’s a good thing actually so that kids feel safer,” Jones said. “Parents won’t have to worry about accidents and things like that.”

Jenkins told 10 On Your Side that the cameras are highly accurate and calibrate every 30 minutes.

A police officer reviews each violation and has to sign off before a citation is sent in the mail.