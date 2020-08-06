Portsmouth to host free fruits, vegetables giveaway event on Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth is hosting a free fruit and vegetable giveaway on Saturday.
The event begins at 10 a.m. on August 8 on a first-come, first-served basis and will be at the Dominion COGIC located at 2809 Arline Boulevard in Portsmouth.
Sponsors include Dominion Church Hampton Roads, Dominion World Outreach, Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, and Fresh Fire Evangelical Ministries.
