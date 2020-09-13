Portsmouth Hospitality to host first ‘Taste of the Town’ in support of restaurant community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Hospitality announced it will host the first “Taste of the Town” event in support of the restaurant community next week.

The event begins Saturday, Sept. 26, on the new patio at the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel. There will be two seating options to choose from to allow for social distancing. Option one runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and option two from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We ask that anyone planning on attending pre-purchase tickets as seating will be limited to guests with invitations, VIP sections, and those with pre-purchased ticket packages,” the Portsmouth Hospitality team posted to the event website.

The tasting event is designed to allow guests to enjoy the benefits of outdoor, waterfront dining at Portsmouth’s locally-owned restaurants.

The staff will bring out samples created by the chefs while guests enjoy entertainment, raffles, and door prizes from some of the city’s popular businesses.

For a list of participating restaurants, registration information, and prices click here.

