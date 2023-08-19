PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth will host its Third Annual National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

According to the release, anyone that answers yes to the following questions should consider becoming a poll worker:

Do you want to impact change in your community?

Do you want to learn more about the electoral process?

Do you have what it takes to ensure every eligible vote counts?

For more information about the recruitment process contact the office of the General Registrar at 757-393-8669 or click here.