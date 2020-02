PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools Human Resources will be hosting an instructional job fair Feb. 29.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon and aims to recruit candidates for teaching and instructional assistant postilions.

A meet-and-greet session will run from 9 to 10 a.m. for candidates to meet administrators.

During that time, administrators may schedule an interview to happen between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

For more information, call 757-393-8751.