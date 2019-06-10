Portsmouth to keep pavilion closed for summer; shows relocated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Concerts scheduled to happen at Portsmouth’s pavilion this summer will be relocated as the venue is remaining closed for the season.

Officials with the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion announced Monday morning the city will keep the venue closed while a new roof is installed.

BREAKING NEWS in review. As we first reported in May the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion has decided not to have any concerts this season due to structural concerns at the venue. All shows except Judah and the Lion have been rescheduled. @WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) June 10, 2019

The schedule changes come more than a week after officials expressed serious concerns about the pavilion being ready for the summer season. Engineers had hoped much-needed repairs to the pavilion would be completed by mid-June, before the first scheduled concert.

The pavilion has been in need of repairs ever since a 10-foot crack was found in the main support mast, which holds the canopy covering the seat and pit area. Engineers discovered that water damage led to the crack.

The canopy was subsequently removed, affecting multiple shows on the 2018 summer slate. The new mast, which has reportedly been designed to keep out water, and new canopy have not yet been installed.

City officials said in a news release Monday additional issues have been found during the process of removing the damaged mast, which is currently underway.

Restaurant and bar owners along High street are highly disappointed, as they see a big boost in business on concert nights. Roger Brown’s manager, Troy Manley told WAVY.com, “Depending on who’s down there we get good crowds cause they come down to eat before the concert and then after the concert some still come by after the concerts.” He said they can bring in $3,000-$4,000 more than usual. It also helps the wait staff and bartender who earn extra tips.

Styx was supposed to kick off the season on June 20, but that show will now happen June 24 at Chrysler Hall. The pavilion released a full list of the changes Monday morning, noting tickets purchased for shows at the pavilion this summer will be honored at the new locations.

The only show that does not have a new location yet is Judah & The Lion. Officials said the show is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, but it will not happen at the Portsmouth pavilion.

