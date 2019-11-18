Portsmouth to announce proposed casino partnership

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth officials are set to be briefed Monday morning on a proposed agreement with a developer for the city’s casino planned for Victory Blvd.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. in front of Portsmouth City Council, City of Portsmouth officials and the city’s Economic Development Authority, as well as citizens and community leaders.

The proposed casino facility is now planned in the area of I-264 and Victory Blvd. It’s expected to have the following.

400,000 square foot gaming and entertainment facility with a 3,000 seat performance venue, restaurants and meeting space

3,000 space parking garage

4-star hotel

30 restaurant & retail outlets

Movie theater

They are now in closed session…it is worth noting that we still haven't seen the MOU and don't know if its non-binding. The EDA Exec Director says "public engagement" will start AFTER the vote…@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/krAVMubCyG — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) November 18, 2019

WAVY’s Brett Hall is at city council chambers now and will have updates later this morning. Follow him on Twitter for the latest on the proposal.