Portsmouth teen went 100 mph in stolen vehicle during chase on I-64, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An unlicensed Portsmouth teenager was arrested overnight after going 100 mph in a stolen vehicle on I-64 in New Kent, police say.

Virginia State Police say they first tried to pull over the stolen 2014 Mercedes Benz around 1:45 a.m. at mile marker 213 for reckless driving. The driver was going 86 mph in a 70 mph zone, police say.

The driver refused to pull over and reached speeds of roughly 100 mph, police say. Troopers eventually deployed a tire deflation device in the road around mile marker 239 and the vehicle eventually became disabled around mile marker 241 after hitting the device.

The 16-year-old male driver and two passengers, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, were taken into custody without incident.

The driver was taken to Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center and charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, possession of stolen property, and no operators license. The male passengers were released into custody of their parents and no charges have been placed at this time.

No injuries reported and no other vehicle struck the tire deflation device, police say.

Latest Posts: