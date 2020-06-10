Portsmouth teen named Virginia State Military Youth of the Year

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Jaidyn A. Johnson, a junior at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, was recently named Virginia State Military Youth of the Year.

Johnson, a member of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Teen Program, competed against five other military teens from across the state to win the title back in April. The candidates competed via Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the different setting, Johnson did not miss a beat and became the third teen from NNSY’s program in consecutive years to win the title,” wrote Allison Conti, NNSY Public Affairs Specialist.

Johnson’s mother is an active duty sailor in the Navy, and Johnson hopes to serve in the military as well, with a goal of attending Clark Atlanta University to become a military family psychologist for the Navy. She has a 4.12 grade point average and is second in her class. At school, she also serves as the Vice President of National Honor Society, secretary for her student government, and as a commanding officer for Navy Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (NJROTC).

NNSY’s Teen Program Coordinator Joshua Kester described Johnson as a “strong, purposeful and vibrant young woman.”

“Jaidyn has overcome a a lot of obstacles in her life and through that she has gained confidence in herself, Kester said. “Through hard work and her own self-confidence, she has accomplished a lot and I am certain she will continue on that path. I believe that she is a great example of how if you believe in yourself and work hard, there is nothing you cannot achieve.”

Johnson will next compete for the title of Southeastern Military Youth of the Year in fall. If she wins she’ll head to the national competition. Kester says a celebration for Johnson will be held once psychical distancing requirements are relaxed.

To read more about Johnson, click here.