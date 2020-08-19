Portsmouth teacher selected to receive grant to mentor students conducting science research

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The National Society for Science and the Public awarded grants to 66 Advocates from across the country for students to pursue scientific research, including $5,000 to Heather Overkamp at I.C. Norcom High School.

Amid COVID-19 shutdowns, advocates stress the importance of giving science research tools for students to conduct at home and the need to have mentors available.

This will ensure that students do not fall behind in STEM fields during the pandemic.

The advocates are educators and scientists supported by the Society’s Advocate Program.

Together they are decided to working with students from underrepresented groups and from low-income households by helping them to develop STEM projects that can then be entered into science research competitions.

This particular year, teachers will also receive $2,000 in additional funding to support students who are conducting research at home or in classrooms.

“I am very grateful to the Society for providing me and my students with the resources we need to continue research after school. Students have opportunities to explore topics in science and engineering that they may be interested in pursuing after high school, but because of this grant program, they are able to dedicate time to comprehensively exploring those topics, said Overkamp.”

The Society for Science and the Public Awards Nearly $350,000 to 66 Teachers Mentoring Students from Underserved Groups in Science and Engineering Research at Home.

More than 2,000 students have participated in the Advocate Program, and 1,498 students have successfully competed in at least one science research competition.

Since the program’s 2015 launch, students of Advocates are responsible for over 4,000 unique competition entries, with many students entering more than one completion.

Statistics show 90 percent of those students are from low- income households and 70 percent are of a race or ethnicity underrepresented in STEM.

