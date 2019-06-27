Portsmouth being sued $4.5M over failure to have pavilion ready for concert season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is facing a $4.5 million lawsuit over delays in the work to repair the city’s damaged pavilion, 10 On Your Side has confirmed.

WAVY’s Andy Fox reports IMGoing — which operates the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion — is claiming it lost millions of dollars due to the city’s inability to get the pavilion ready for the summer season.

The city has been working to replace the pavilion’s main support mast, which holds the canopy, since a structural deformity was discovered in 2018. The canopy was removed that year, impacting multiple shows in the process.

VIDEO: Drone 10 over the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

It was later determined that water damage led to a 10-foot crack in the main mast.

City engineers had hoped to have repair work completed by the start of the 2019 summer concert season — but officials announced earlier this month the venue would remain closed for the season.