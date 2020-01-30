Portsmouth student reports seeing man expose himself near bus stop; police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth school officials say a man may have exposed himself to a student walking to a bus stop on Thursday.

Families with students at Churchland High School in Portsmouth received a message Thursday afternoon notifying them that the student had reported seeing a man exposing himself near the bus stop at Tejo Lane and Silvermaple Drive.

Police were immediately contacted about the incident and are investigating, according to the message, which was from Principal Shawn Millaci.

Police increased their presence around that area Thursday following the student’s report.

“I am sharing this with you so that you are aware and can review best safety practices with your child tonight. As always, I thank you for your support of Churchland High School,” the message said.

