PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man is starting off the new year $100,000 richer.

Michael Hawley, a small business owner from Portsmouth, is one of seven lucky winners of the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. Hawley’s ticket, purchased at Royal Farms on Churchland Blvd in Chesapeake, won him $100,000.

The drawing, which took place on New Year’s Day, also saw five tickets win the grand prize of $1 million each. These tickets were purchased in Burke, Danville, Henrico, Midlothian, and Woodbridge. In addition to the seven $100,000 prizes, 1,000 tickets won $500 each.

When Hawley learned he had won, he told lottery officials, “I just lost it. I couldn’t believe it!” The winnings come as a welcome surprise for the small business owner, who regularly plays the Virginia Lottery.

Proceeds from the Virginia Lottery go towards K-12 education in the state. Portsmouth City received more than $18.1 million in lottery funds for K-12 education in the last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2022, the lottery raised a total of $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.