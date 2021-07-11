Portsmouth sixth-grader attends national STEM program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth sixth-grader spent nearly a week at a North Carolina college campus after being accepted to a summer STEM program.

Jerome Griffin Jr., from Douglass Park Elementary School, was joined by students from across the country to participate in the National Youth Leadership Forum’s Explore STEM program.

Jerome lived on campus at the University of North Carolina – Greensboro for six days while studying and learning. He was nominated for the program by his teacher at Douglass Park, Norma Clark.

According to the NYLF, Explore STEM is designed to help students find their passion through hands-on activities in forensics, robotics programming, medicine, and civil engineering. While at UNC-Greensboro, Jerome’s mom says he was able to build robots, document/process mock crime scenes and use 3D modeling to create examples of a colony on Mars.

Jerome’s mother says he has dreams of attending Harvard to become “the world’s greatest scientist”.