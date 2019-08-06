Portsmouth shooting sends woman to local hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Portsmouth that sent a woman to the hospital Monday evening.

Authorities were called to the 500 block of Edwards Street at around 10:40 Monday evening for a possible gunshot wound incident.

When they got to the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower body.

The unidentified woman was immediately sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.