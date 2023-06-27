PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Residents who live in Portsmouth will now be getting their water bill monthly instead of bimonthly.

According to the City of Portsmouth website, the billing change will take effect July 1. The city warns residents that they might see an irregular number of days for their June usage bill that they will receive in July.

This irregularity is to make sure that customers are transitioned to the new monthly bill schedule and that their bill for July usage in August will reflect the usage for the whole month.

Billing will remain the same for residents who are monthly customers and if you’re currently sending payments on a fixed basis, you must change your frequency payments.

For those who have questions on the change, call customer service at 757-393=-8524.