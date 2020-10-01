Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office looking for help to clean up areas in the city

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Coming together to help out the community: Portsmouth Sheriff Michael Moore says the sheriff’s department has many programs that help residents.

One of those programs: grass cutting.

“That’s a service we offer our senior citizens as well as our disabled and disabled citizens in the city of Portsmouth and really, it’s at no charge to that citizen,” said Moore.

These services are done by inmates who are in the work release program.

“It gives them an opportunity to work out in the community and readjust [easier] once they’re released and once they served their time. And at the same time, it helps that partnership because they actually work along with our deputies day in and day out,” said Moore.

But because of COVID-19, Moore says the work release program has been less active.

“That’s what actually happened to that work release program, once the pandemic set in, the inmates that were qualified to participate were released by the courts, so it left us completely depleted as far as their assistance during those functions,” he said.

Now that the sheriff’s office doesn’t have that extra assistance, they need help from the community to clean up neglected areas of Portsmouth.

“It gives an opportunity to bring people together and hopefully during that process, because you know what’s been going on in Portsmouth, it gives an opportunity for people to come together and accomplish a particular goal. And out of it, it may grow a relationship and friendship,” said Moore.

The cleanup will take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the 100 block of cavalier Blvd.

