Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office asking for volunteers in city-wide cleanup

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in cleaning up neglected areas in the city.

The COVID-19 pandemic has “tremendously depleted” the Sheriff’s Office’s work-release staff. The Sheriff’s Office currently provides lawn care service for 130+ of our senior and disadvantaged citizens as well as, build handicap ramps at no cost to the citizens in need.

These services are provided by inmates who qualify to participate in the work release program, working alongside deputies.

Now, the deputies are asking residents’ help.

Officials say they are calling on citizens from all areas of the city, seeking volunteers to partner up with the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Department to start this community cleanup project city-wide.

The first clean up event is this Saturday, Oct. 3, at 8;30 a.m. in the 100 block of Cavalier Blvd (close to the corner of Cavalier and Main).

Officials say they will practice social distancing and masks and gloves will be required.

“We can no longer sit back and wonder who will do these things, for it is up to us to take care of our communities.”

