PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A registered sex offender from Portsmouth has been given two life sentences plus 8 years after pleading guilty to several charges including abduction and rape.

Lenny Riccardo Dortch was arrested back in December 2020 in Charlottesville after police say he committed rape.

At the time of his arrest, Dortch was 41 years old. He was initially arrested on a warrant for a probation violation, but police say they ended up connecting him to an abduction and rape that happened days prior.

Dortch was taken to Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional and denied bond.

In December 2021, Dortch pleaded guilty to rape, abduction with intent to defile, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

On Tuesday, he was given two life sentences and an additional 8 years.