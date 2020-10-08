Portsmouth schools to stay 100% virtual until December break

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth School Board has decided to keep its students in a 100-percent virtual learning environment until the December holiday break.

The decision was made during a board meeting Thursday night. The vote was unanimous.

The school division will start a pre-K to third-grade hybrid model on Jan. 4. Families can choose to remain virtual. At that time, fourth through 12th grades will remain virtual.

Members of the board said they didn’t want to bring kids back when cold and flu season was starting. This will also give them enough time to work out kinks and questions about the hybrid model such as assigning teachers to virtual or in-person teaching as well as student transportation.

The extra time will also help them hear from other districts about their hybrid models.

They also wanted to get teacher feedback. The school division has put out a survey to families. About 3,100 replied, and 55 percent wanted to keep their kids virtual.

