Portsmouth Public Schools cancels all athletic practices, conditioning through end of the year

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools has canceled all athletic practices through winter break in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
The school division made the announcement Wednesday.
Starting Thursday, Dec. 17, all practices and athletic conditioning will be suspended. They will resume Monday, Jan. 4.
“The Hampton Roads athletic directors met recently and we agreed to delay the beginning of basketball until Jan. 11. That said, this is an evolving situation that we must monitor daily so that decision may be revisited if positivity rates do not subside,” said Vincent Pugh, the school system’s athletic director.
Other school divisions have also suspended or canceled certain sports, including Chesapeake and Newport News.
