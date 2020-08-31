Portsmouth schools begin mobile device and student ID distribution

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools begin distributing mobile devices for virtual learning from August 31 to September 4.
Students who need an iPad or Chromebook, can stop by some of the Portsmouth schools Monday starting at 9 a.m.
The district has spaced out the distribution over the week.
All students can receive free breakfast and lunch for the first nine weeks of school.
To get the free meals, students must have an I.D. The cards will be given out with the mobile devices.
“We have been able to ensure that no family in our community needs to worry about paying for their child’s meals during the school year.”
-Dr. Elie Bracy III, Portsmouth Superintendent
