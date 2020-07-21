Portsmouth schools ask for reopening input via parent survey

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools has opened a survey asking for input on what the fall 2020 semester should look like during the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey is open to parents through Aug. 3.

The school division has four scenarios it’s exploring for reopening schools in the fall. They range from entirely virtual learning to a full in-person return.

Here’s the breakdown:

Option 1: Virtual learning for all students. Students would have assigned times to log on and participate in lessons. They would be given guided lessens and assignments.

Option 2: Hybrid learning for all students. Students would have half-day in-person learning two days a week and virtual instruction the rest of the week. Half of each school’s student population would go for two different half-days. Wednesday would give teachers time to plan and assist with virtual learning. Students at school in-person would follow social distancing.

Option 3: Hybrid learning for elementary and middle school students. High school students would do all courses virtually. Younger students would have a hybrid schedule similar to that of option 2.

Option 4: Students in school in-person five days a week. The division would have protocols in place to fight the spread of COVID-19 among the student and staff populations.

In all scenarios, attendance would be taken. The school division would also give technology support and devices for families to access virtual learning.

In all cases, students with special needs and English language learners would have access to school buildings for in-person assistance and instruction.

