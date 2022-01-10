Portsmouth School Board member resigns after cancer diagnosis

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Longtime Portsmouth School Board member Claude Parent has resigned from his position on the board.

Parent told 10 On Your Side that he was diagnosed with kidney cancer last year. Ahead of future treatment, he said he can’t justify staying on the board.

The Portsmouth School Board issued a vacancy announcement recently and said it will appoint a person to fill the open seat by Feb. 14, 2022.

The term for the seat will end Dec. 31, 2022, the end of Parent’s term.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s Daily Newsletter emails.

Those who are interested in being appointed to the seat should request an application from Kathy L. Chambliss, clerk of the School Board, by email at kathy.chambliss@portsk12.com. Qualifications for the school board seat can be obtained from Chambliss.

The application should be returned by Jan. 14 and can be submitted by email.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10