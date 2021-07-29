Portsmouth reveals candidates for police chief during forum Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The top three candidates for the Portsmouth police chief position have been revealed.

On Thursday, Portsmouth held a community forum to allow residents to “interview” candidates for the police chief position. The forum was held at 6 p.m. in the I. C. Norcom High School Auditorium.

The chief candidates include:

Former Petersburg Police Chief John Dixon III

Portsmouth Deputy Chief Renado Prince

Francisco Williams, captain with the Jersey City Police Department.

Before the question and answer segment of the forum, the three candidates had a meet-and-greet with the public.

For 1.5 hours, the three answers pre-submitted questions from the public about how they’d serve in the top role. In turn, residents evaluated the candidates on their communication skills, problem-solving, organizational transformation and community partnerships.

Questions revolved around mending the community-police relationship, gun violence prevention, technological improvements, and more.

The permanent police chief position has been vacant since former Chief Angela Greene was fired in November after being placed on administrative leave.

Greene was placed on leave in September in the wake of the June protest at the city’s Confederate monument, which led to a man being seriously hurt and more than a dozen Black community leaders, including state Senator Louise Lucas, being charged. Lucas and others had those charges dismissed in court in November.

Greene has since filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city.

She was also hired this spring to serve as police chief of the Lexington, Virginia, police department. Greene started that position on May 10.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this story.