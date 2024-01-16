PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Restaurant Week is back in January.

Starting on Jan. 19, explore Portsmouth’s food scene! Until Jan. 27, restaurants will be offering special menus for people to try favorites and new cuisine.

A variety of local restaurants will have prix-fixe menus, unique dishes and other creations. 2-course lunch options will cost $10 or $15. 3-course dinner will cost $25 or $35.

It is about celebrating the community’s culture and hospitality.

About 20 restaurants are participating in this year’s event. Find out more information and view the list of places to try at portsmouthhospitality.com.