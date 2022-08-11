PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth residents seeking to own a doorbell camera can put their name in a drawing for a free one.

Residents can now put their names in the drawing HERE.



Residents who already have surveillance cameras at their homes or businesses can also register those cameras with the department for their Surveillance Camera Mapping Program.

Portsmouth police first announced their Doorbell Camera Community Initiative earlier this month. Several residents received the first batch of doorbell cameras on August 4 during the department’s ROC The Block Community Walk at Prentis Park.

ROC The Block is a community initiative led by Portsmouth police, city, and community officials to help residents curb crime and violence, clean up their streets, and make every Portsmouth community a safe place to live, work and grow up. “ROC the Block” stands for “reclaim our community.”

Portsmouth residents will be able to receive a free camera system and a one-year subscription.