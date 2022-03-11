Portsmouth replaces interim city attorney

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth city leaders have appointed a new interim city attorney.

On Friday, Portsmouth City Council voted 4-3 to replace former interim attorney Burle Stromberg with Simone Boothe, who’s been serving as assistant city attorney.

It’s unclear why exactly city leaders decided to make the change. Stromberg had considered serving in a permanent role last year, WAVY reported. Council members meanwhile were split on the hiring of candidate Herman Smith III over his background and qualifications and decided to reopen their search in December.

Former city attorney Solomon Ashby was fired back in 2020 in the wake of the city’s Confederate monument controversy. He later sued former Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe for defamation in the case, but that lawsuit was later dismissed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.