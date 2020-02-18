Registered sex offender arrested on multiple child porn charges in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Portsmouth was arrested early Tuesday morning following a child porn investigation from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

According to reports, an investigation from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, in coordination with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office, led officials to the home of 42-year-old Brad Roberts in the 2100 block of Halifax Ave. in Portsmouth.

With the help of Portsmouth police, officers arrested Roberts, a registered sex offender, on 1 count child pornography distribution along with 15 counts of child pornography distribution as second offenses.

Roberts is now being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail on a no bond status, officials said.

