Portsmouth Public Utilities to flush fire hydrants Sept. 7-16

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Department of Public Utilities is scheduled to do a soft flush of the potable water system for regular maintenance.
The work will be done Sept. 7-16.
To flush the system, staff will need to open some fire hydrants and blow off valves on certain streets for two to three days per hydrant.
The water will flow into nearby storm drains.
Over the weekend, flushing will end at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, and resume at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.
The flushing could cause discoloration or cloudiness in customers’ water. Residents should check their water before washing clothes.
Those with discolored water should turn on the faucet for a few minutes until the water runs clear again.
Locations for the soft flush include:
- River Shore Road
- Twin Pines Road at Hoffler Creek
- West Norfolk Road
- High Street at Churchland Bridge
- Hodges Ferry Bridge
- McLean Street at the Railroad Tracks
- Francis Street
- Food Lion Shopping Center- Cradock
- Cavalier Boulevard
- Veneer Road
- Wavy Street at Harbor Center Way
- Harrell Street and Webster Avenue
- Douglas Avenue and Bayview Boulevard
- Riverside Drive south of Route 17 Bridge
- Montgomery Street at Greenbrier Road
- Aylwin Crescent at Paradise Creek
- Victory Boulevard
- Victory Boulevard at Paradise Creek
- Elm Avenue at Veneer Road
- Seaboard Court west of Greenwood Drive
