Portsmouth Public Utilities to flush fire hydrants Sept. 7-16

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Department of Public Utilities is scheduled to do a soft flush of the potable water system for regular maintenance.

The work will be done Sept. 7-16.

To flush the system, staff will need to open some fire hydrants and blow off valves on certain streets for two to three days per hydrant.

The water will flow into nearby storm drains.

Over the weekend, flushing will end at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, and resume at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.

The flushing could cause discoloration or cloudiness in customers’ water. Residents should check their water before washing clothes.

Those with discolored water should turn on the faucet for a few minutes until the water runs clear again.

Locations for the soft flush include:

River Shore Road

Twin Pines Road at Hoffler Creek

West Norfolk Road

High Street at Churchland Bridge

Hodges Ferry Bridge

McLean Street at the Railroad Tracks

Francis Street

Food Lion Shopping Center- Cradock

Cavalier Boulevard

Veneer Road

Wavy Street at Harbor Center Way

Harrell Street and Webster Avenue

Douglas Avenue and Bayview Boulevard

Riverside Drive south of Route 17 Bridge

Montgomery Street at Greenbrier Road

Aylwin Crescent at Paradise Creek

Victory Boulevard

Victory Boulevard at Paradise Creek

Elm Avenue at Veneer Road

Seaboard Court west of Greenwood Drive