PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Department of Public Utilities is scheduled to conduct a soft flush of the potable water system for regular maintenance.
The work will be done July 15-18.
To conduct this maintenance, staff will be opening some of the fire hydrants and blow off valves on certain streets for those four days.
The water from these hydrants will flow into a nearby storm drain.
The flushing could cause some discoloration of the water. Customers are asked to check their water before washing clothes.
Those who do have discoloration in their water should run their faucets for a few minutes until it runs clear.
Locations for the soft flush include:
- River Shore Road
- Twin Pines at Hoffler Creek
- West Norfolk Road
- High Street at Churchland Bridge
- Hodges Ferry Bridge
- McLean Street at RR Tracks
- Francis Street
- Food Lion Shopping Center – Cradock
- Cavalier Boulevard
- Veneer Road
- Wavy Street at Harbor Center Way
- Harrell Street and Webster Avenue
- Douglas Avenue and Bayview Boulevard
- Riverside Drive south of Route 17 Bridge
- Montgomery Street at Greenbrier Road
- Aylwin Crescent at Allen Road
- Victory Boulevard – Afton Parkway and Kennedy Drive
- Victory Boulevard at Paradise Creek
- Burtons Point Road south of Elm Avenue
- Seaboard Court west of Greenwood Drive