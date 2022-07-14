PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Department of Public Utilities is scheduled to conduct a soft flush of the potable water system for regular maintenance.

The work will be done July 15-18.

To conduct this maintenance, staff will be opening some of the fire hydrants and blow off valves on certain streets for those four days.

The water from these hydrants will flow into a nearby storm drain.

The flushing could cause some discoloration of the water. Customers are asked to check their water before washing clothes.

Those who do have discoloration in their water should run their faucets for a few minutes until it runs clear.

Locations for the soft flush include:

River Shore Road

Twin Pines at Hoffler Creek

West Norfolk Road

High Street at Churchland Bridge

Hodges Ferry Bridge

McLean Street at RR Tracks

Francis Street

Food Lion Shopping Center – Cradock

Cavalier Boulevard

Veneer Road

Wavy Street at Harbor Center Way

Harrell Street and Webster Avenue

Douglas Avenue and Bayview Boulevard

Riverside Drive south of Route 17 Bridge

Montgomery Street at Greenbrier Road

Aylwin Crescent at Allen Road

Victory Boulevard – Afton Parkway and Kennedy Drive

Victory Boulevard at Paradise Creek

Burtons Point Road south of Elm Avenue