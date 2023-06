PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools will host an in-person job fair on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The human resources team are recruiting classroom teachers, nurses, school counselors, school social workers and school psychologist.

The event will be held at Churchland Middle School located at 4051 River Shore Rd.

For more information or to start an application, visit www.ppsk12.us/jobs.