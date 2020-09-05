Portsmouth Public Schools welcome students back with inspirational rap video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In an effort to welcome Portsmouth Public School students back to a virtual school year, Dianna Avents came up with the idea to create an inspirational rap video.

“We’re so excited about this upcoming school year starting next week. Even though distance learning is unfamiliar territory for many of us, we wanted to encourage our students, and make the best out of our experience,” said Avents, Churchland Middle School board member.

The video features special appearances by Principal Paul Wilson and teachers from Churchland Middle as well as school board member Tamara Shewmake and previous Brighton Elementary School principal.

